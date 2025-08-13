Hilton Opens Its First U.S. Virgin Islands Hotel

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS and MIAMI, Florida—Hilton announced its debut in the U.S. Virgin Islands with the opening of Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas, a 126-room hotel located across from Havensight Mall and overlooking Long Bay. The debut marks a strategic addition to Hilton’s growing presence in the Caribbean, where it currently welcomes guests at approximately 50 hotels.

“With the introduction of Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas, we’re proud to bring our Hamptonality service culture to the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, senior vice president and global brand head, Hampton by Hilton. “This new hotel offers our signature complimentary hot breakfast, premium bedding for a great night’s sleep, and the consistent and reliable experience travelers expect from a global leader in hospitality. As we expand across the Caribbean, we remain committed to delivering the exceptional stays our guests know and love.”

Owned by Haven Development and managed by Hotel Equities, Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas has a modern interior décor and Caribbean teals and blues throughout. The property’s amenities include a 3,800-square-foot patio, a 2,000-square-foot pool deck, 850 square feet of onsite event space, a fitness center, and a full-service bar and lounge overlooking the harbor open to the public called The Helm.

The hotel also offers Hampton’s free hot breakfast, including a buffet and the Hampton waffle, as well as small plates and beverages at the hotel’s full bar and lounge overlooking the bay.

Advertisement

“The opening of Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas represents a meaningful milestone not only for Hilton but also for Hotel Equities’ growing presence in the Caribbean,” said Juan Corvinos, president, Caribbean and Latin America for Hotel Equities. “As the first international branded hotel on the island specifically designed to serve business travelers, while also offering a vibrant waterfront location ideal for leisure guests, this property reflects our team’s commitment to operational excellence and strong brand alignment. Our team is proud to help bring this vision to life with a steadfast focus on local delivery of service, quality, and guest satisfaction.”

The hotel is centrally located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment, with Havensight Mall across the street. Charlotte Amalie attractions are 1.5 miles away, Cyril E. King Airport is 4.1 miles away, and Magens Bay Beach is 4.5 miles away from the hotel.