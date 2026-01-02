Hilton Milwaukee Completes Renovation

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin—The Hilton Milwaukee announced the completion of its $42 million renovation. The project updated the hotel’s 1920s architecture and design with a refreshed lobby and bar, enhanced meeting and event spaces, and 554 fully restyled guestrooms.

“Hilton Milwaukee has been a treasured icon in the city for nearly a century,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “With this renovation, we are proud to preserve this property’s legacy while warmly welcoming the next generation of visitors, whether they are coming to Milwaukee for leisure, business, or the latest conference at the expanded Baird Center.”

Refreshed Lobby and Bar

Hilton Milwaukee’s two-story lobby welcomes guests with its original crystal chandeliers, marble pillars and floors, geometric motifs, and woodwork. The refreshed design has a warm, neutral color palette that highlights these historic details. In the hotel’s lobby bar, The Monarch Lounge, soft cream tones and custom blue and brown carpeting complement the bar’s features. With its stone-and-metal fireplace and crystal chandeliers, The Monarch Lounge offers guests a place to gather, unwind, and connect.

Transformed Ballrooms and Meeting Spaces

Hilton Milwaukee offers more than 34,000 square feet of versatile meeting rooms. The hotel’s three ballrooms, pre-function spaces, and meeting rooms were renovated to maintain the now-refurbished crystal chandeliers, antique mirrors, gold-leafed adornments, and bright silver accents, along with new carpeting, draperies, and wall coverings. The renovation also included updated lighting controls and new digital signage throughout.

Restyled Guest Rooms

The hotel’s 554 guestrooms were completely refreshed. The updated interiors bring a palette of soft woods and gold accents, with custom-designed carpeting, draperies, and artwork. New furnishings and lighting were inspired by the symmetry and glamour of the Art Deco era, while updates include motion-sensor lighting, in-room steamers, and newly installed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Guest bathrooms were also fully redesigned with new marble countertops, built-in lighted mirrors, and premium fixtures from Wisconsin-based Kohler Co.