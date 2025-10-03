Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentHilton Jacksonville at Mayo Clinic Opens on Mayo Clinic Campus
Hilton Jacksonville at Mayo Clinic Opens on Mayo Clinic Campus

By LODGING Staff
Hilton Jacksonville at Mayo Clinic
Photo Credit: Hilton Jacksonville at Mayo Clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Florida—Hilton Jacksonville at Mayo Clinic has officially opened, and the property is now welcoming guests, marking the first full-service hotel opening in the Jacksonville market in nearly two decades. Construction on the eight-story, 252-room property first began in 2023. The hotel, located on the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville Campus, was built by Concord Hospitality Enterprises and Whitman Peterson, in collaboration with Mayo Clinic.

“Opening Hilton Jacksonville at Mayo Clinic is deeply meaningful for our team and allows us to demonstrate to every guest that it truly does matter where you stay,” said Jayson Zimmer, general manager, Hilton Jacksonville at Mayo Clinic. “We are creating a welcoming haven for guests at pivotal moments in their lives. Whether guests are here to support a loved one, celebrate a milestone, or simply enjoy the beauty of Northeast Florida, our goal is to provide genuine care, comfort, and memorable experiences that reflect both Hilton’s legacy and the spirit of this community.”

Hilton Jacksonville at Mayo Clinic is the first Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in the city and is located just minutes from Jacksonville’s beaches, golf courses, and cultural attractions. The hotel is designed to welcome leisure travelers, corporate guests, wellness seekers, and families. The property is managed by Concord Hospitality.

“This hotel will bridge the Mayo Clinic’s care and advanced medical expertise with the world-class service and hospitality of Hilton. We are so pleased to have been a part of this incredible collaboration, which took much time and patience, and we are grateful to our partners at Mayo Clinic, Hilton, and Concord Hospitality for their tireless support in bringing it to fruition,” said Paul Novak, partner at Whitman Peterson. “We look forward to inviting more people to Jacksonville and to the Mayo Clinic’s Campus in the coming years.”

Among its many guest offerings, the hotel’s signature restaurant, Coastal Kitchen, combines a coastal design with a wellness-inspired menu curated by Executive Chef Andrew Kallsnick. The restaurant offers fresh seafood, including Mayport Shrimp Rolls and Achiote Mahi Tacos.

Amenities

The hotel offers a range of amenities, including:

  • 252 guestrooms, with 21 suites, water views, and nature views
  • More than 21,000 square feet of event space to host gatherings, including a pillarless ballroom, junior ballroom, boardrooms, and a 5,000 square feet outdoor event lawn overlooking water
  • Resort-style outdoor heated, zero-entry pool and a covered outdoor terrace surrounded by landscaping
  • 24-hour fitness center
  • A coffee shop in the lobby, offering smoothies, locally sourced coffee, and grab-and-go breakfast and lunch items
  • In-room dining service

Surrounded by trees and ponds, the hotel’s design by DLR Group reflects its environment using glass and clean modern lines.

