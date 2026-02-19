IRVINE, California—Hilton Irvine/Orange County Airport announced the rebrand of its on-property restaurant to Trellis & Tide Kitchen & Bar. Trellis & Tide serves breakfast, cocktails at the bar, and evening meals.

Led by Executive Chef Leonel De Leon, who joined the Hilton Irvine/Orange County Airport team last year, Trellis & Tide highlights locally sourced ingredients and the flavors of Southern California. De Leon’s vision is for menus to evolve throughout the year, drawing inspiration from nearby farms, coastal influences, and local ingredients.

“Since joining the Hilton Irvine/Orange County Airport team, my goal has been to create a restaurant that feels genuinely inviting and aligned with the way people enjoy dining today,” said De Leon. “The menus are rooted in seasonality and comfort, but they always leave room for creativity and to draw inspiration from the diverse flavors of Orange County. My vision is for Trellis & Tide to feel familiar, fresh, and personal for both locals and travelers, whether joining us for breakfast, drinks at the bar, or dinner with friends.”

Menus and Offerings

Morning and breakfast offerings include stone-ground oats topped with seasonal fruit, Straus Farms organic yogurt with house-made granola, avocado toast with poached eggs, chilaquiles, smoked salmon toast, and buttermilk pancakes. A breakfast buffet and made-to-order pressed juices are also available.

Throughout the day, the menu transitions into lunch and dinner with California cuisine. Dishes include burrata flatbread with roasted tomatoes and basil, market bowls layered with grains and roasted vegetables, ahi bowls, local yellowtail fish tacos, a crispy buttermilk chicken sandwich finished with hot honey, and a 12-ounce prime hanger steak served with chimichurri and frites. Vegetable-driven plates such as cauliflower steak with beluga lentils and spiced yogurt further reflect the restaurant’s produce-focused philosophy.

The bar offers a curated selection of local beers, wines, and spirit-free options. Open to the kitchen and connected to the courtyard lounge and pool area, the bar allows guests to move between the indoor and outdoor settings.