Hilton Highlights the Growth of Its Luxury and Lifestyle Portfolio

CANNES, France—In 2025, Hilton’s luxury and lifestyle portfolios continued to expand, as the company officially celebrated 1,000 hotels in the space worldwide. This milestone comes after a year in which Hilton’s lifestyle and luxury collection grew, and the company built various partnerships. Looking ahead to 2026, Hilton continues to focus on providing travelers with purposeful experiences, connections, and journeys.

“After a remarkable year in 2025, we’re inspired by what’s ahead for Hilton’s luxury portfolio,” said Dino Michael, global category head, luxury brands and branded residential, Hilton. “We have an opportunity to anticipate how travelers’ needs are evolving in 2026, whether it’s multi-generational families seeking shared experiences, solo travelers craving quiet reflection, or guests immersing themselves in the culture of a destination. Our focus within the luxury brand portfolio at Hilton remains on designing experiences that are elegant, purposeful, and truly unforgettable.”

Luxury Highlights: Key Openings

Waldorf Astoria Rabat Salé (Morocco) — Opening Soon

Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch (UK) — Anticipated Opening Date: 2026

Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) — Anticipated Opening Date: Q4 2026

Conrad Athens The Ilisian (Greece) — Anticipated Opening Date: Q1 2026

Conrad Corfu (Greece) — Anticipated Opening Date: Q2 2026

Conrad Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) — Anticipated Opening Date: Q3 2026

Conrad Nagoya (Japan) — Anticipated Opening Date: Q3 2026

Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley (Saudi Arabia) — Anticipated Opening Date: 2026

The Den Bengaluru, LXR Hotels & Resorts (India) — Anticipated Opening Date: Q2 2026

NoMad Singapore — Anticipated Opening Date: 2026

Signia by Hilton Tainan — Anticipated Opening Date: Q3 2026

Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort (Hollywood, Florida) — Anticipated Opening Date: Q2 2026

Signia by Hilton Indianapolis (Indianapolis, Indiana) — Anticipated Opening Date: Q3 2026

Curio Collection and Tapestry Collection each are on track to surpass 200 openings worldwide by next year. In 2026 alone, more than 60 new lifestyle hotels are expected to debut, adding distinctive properties across diverse destinations to Hilton’s expanding portfolio.

“As we look toward 2026, Hilton’s lifestyle and collection brands are thriving in both emerging markets and unexpected destinations, giving travelers even more ways to experience places that feel authentic and inspiring,” said Jenna Hackett, global category head, lifestyle brand management, Hilton. “Every new opening reflects our commitment to creating locally rooted experiences that resonate with guests’ values and celebrate the unique character of each community we serve.”