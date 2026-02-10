Hilton Garden Inn Merced Opens

CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group announced the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn Merced, a newly constructed, full-service hotel in Merced, California.

The property, positioned near UC Merced, downtown Merced, and major transportation corridors, is designed to serve a wide range of travelers, including business professionals, university visitors, and guests traveling for community, government, and leisure purposes.

The newly built property will include contemporary guestrooms, flexible meeting and event space, and onsite dining, and it provides modern amenities, along with convenient access to the region’s key destinations.

“Hilton Garden Inn Merced is an exciting addition to our portfolio and a strong representation of our continued growth in strategic markets,” said Paul Sacco, chief growth and development officer of PM Hotel Group. “Merced is experiencing meaningful economic and institutional growth, and this hotel is well-positioned to support that momentum while delivering a high-quality experience for guests.”

Advertisement

Hilton Garden Inn Merced expands PM Hotel Group’s national footprint. The company’s nearest managed property is located in Southern California, reinforcing PM Hotel Group’s ongoing expansion throughout the West Coast.