ORLANDO, Florida—Officials of the 137-room Hilton Garden Inn Lake Buena Vista/Orlando announced that the hotel has completed its $2.3 million renovation. Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, the hotel’s refurbishment enhanced guestrooms, public spaces, pool, meeting, and restaurant spaces.

“Whether guests are visiting Orlando for a family vacation, a business trip, or a special event, they want a welcoming place to recharge and connect,” said Duane Winjum, area general manager. “This renovation brings a fresh look and greater comfort to the spaces they use most, from their guest rooms to the lobby, restaurant, and pool. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the improvements firsthand.”

Guestrooms were refreshed with new walls, carpeting, artwork, seating, and redesigned, open closets. Refreshed corridors and elevator banks complement the guest room improvements with new carpeting, lighting, and artwork.

The lobby offers a new, renewed arrival experience with a redesigned fireplace, as well as new furnishings and a coffee station. The hotel’s restaurant, the Garden Grille, serving a freshly prepared breakfast buffet and dinner, includes new seating and tables as well. Additionally, meeting space was updated with new carpeting, artwork, lighting, and banquet chairs.

Advertisement

The hotel offers complimentary shuttle service to nearby Walt Disney World and SeaWorld, as well as Universal Orlando. Hotel amenities include an outdoor pool, 24/7 fitness center, guest laundry, and free WiFi, as well as nearly 4,500 square feet of meeting space.