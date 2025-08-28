Hilton Garden Inn Denver Downtown Completes Renovation

SEATTLE, Washington—InnVentures announced the completion of an extensive renovation of the guestrooms and public spaces of Hilton Garden Inn Denver Downtown.

Among the highlights of the renovation, which were overseen by IIG Interior Image Group, are:

A redesigned lobby

221 updated guestrooms and suites, including new carpet, wall coverings, lounge chairs, an ergonomic desk chair, and upgraded lighting. Each room offers complimentary Wi-Fi, mini-refrigerators, microwaves, and Keurig coffee makers.

Newly renovated meeting space—offering up to 6,700 square feet of flexible venues

The renovations also include an updated look and feel at Territory Kitchen & Bar.

David Montrose, executive vice president, InnVentures, said, “Our new menu is packed with crowd-pleasers – from crave-worthy comfort food to fresh, feel-good options – all made to order and served with a smile. Pair your meal with a local brew or a signature cocktail and settle in for a relaxed dining experience you’ll want to repeat.”

Owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Hilton Garden Inn Denver Downtown provides easy access to major attractions, cultural sites, and business hubs. The Colorado Convention Center is directly across the street and hosts numerous conventions and events throughout the year. The hotel is also within walking distance of the Denver Art Museum, Larimer Square, the Denver Center for Performing Arts, and Paramount Theater.