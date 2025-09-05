Hilton Garden Inn Arlington Shirlington Completes Renovation

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Huntington Hotel Group announced the completion of an extensive renovation at the Hilton Garden Inn Arlington Shirlington, introducing a refreshed guest experience, upgraded amenities, and new meeting facilities.

Located steps from Shirlington’s boutique shops, local dining, and entertainment, the newly renovated property includes a new meeting space designed for gatherings, corporate events, and celebrations.

“Our renovation is more than just an upgrade—it’s a commitment to delivering the highest standard of hospitality to our guests,” said Chris Ng, general manager of Hilton Garden Inn Arlington Shirlington. “From our redesigned interiors to our enhanced meeting facilities, every detail was thoughtfully considered to create a warm, welcoming environment that reflects the energy of our neighborhood.”

The guestrooms include updated furnishings, modern lighting, and upgraded technology, and the hotel’s public areas have been enhanced as well. The property’s on-site dining offers cooked-to-order breakfast, evening cocktails, and dinner.

The Hilton Garden Inn, managed by Huntington Hotel Group, is situated near downtown Washington, D.C., Reagan National Airport, and top Northern Virginia attractions.