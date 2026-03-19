Hilton Enters Franchise Agreement With YOTEL

MCLEAN, Virginia, and LONDON—Hilton announced an exclusive agreement with YOTEL that will provide guests another way to stay within Hilton’s global portfolio. The franchise agreement with YOTEL expands Hilton’s network, filling a need in the lifestyle segment. YOTEL will continue to independently manage and license its brand at 23 hotels across 10 countries, with a goal of more than tripling its portfolio in the coming years. The Hilton brand increases visibility and demand for YOTEL without altering the experience that defines YOTEL’s brand.

YOTEL will be the first brand in the newly established Select by Hilton. Select by Hilton is designed to grow into a brand that creates new ways for guests to stay. Established hotel brands that join Select by Hilton will retain their own identity and brand management while they connect to the Hilton Honors loyalty program and receive the benefits of Hilton’s distribution and technology platforms. The first hotels are expected to be available for booking through Hilton channels later in 2026.

Launched in London in 2007, YOTEL has extended its brand to hotels in key markets like New York, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Glasgow, and Singapore with efficient room designs that include the YOTEL SmartBed, which can transform from a flatbed to a sofa with the touch of a button, and tech-forward amenities like automated luggage storage.

Statements From Leadership

“The addition of YOTEL to Hilton’s network is the latest example of our commitment to capital-efficient growth through a relationship that is both complementary to our existing brand portfolio and offers guests thoughtfully designed, sleek new ways to stay with Hilton in key urban locations around the world,” said Christian Charnaux, executive vice president and chief development officer, Hilton. “This agreement further strengthens our network effect by connecting a beloved independent brand like YOTEL into the powerful Hilton Honors network and commercial distribution system, while preserving what makes the brand unique.”

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“Hilton brings unmatched global distribution and loyalty scale to our brand and business,” said Phil Andreopoulos, chief executive officer, YOTEL. “YOTEL’s relationship with Hilton allows us to expand our reach while staying true to who we are. What changes for YOTEL is access —not identity—in a capital-light, and scalable way.”