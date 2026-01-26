MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton detailed its growth in 2025, adding nearly 800 hotels and 100,000 new rooms to its global portfolio, representing full-year net unit growth of 6.7 percent.

Owner appetite for Hilton’s brands, increased conversion activity, and demand for luxury and lifestyle products continued to drive strong growth for the company’s development pipeline. The company signed more than 1,000 new hotels in 2025, or almost 140,000 rooms. Hilton now has more than 3,700 hotels under development, totaling more than 520,000 rooms.

Hilton started construction on nearly 100,000 rooms in 2025, the company’s highest ever number of starts in a single year on an organic basis. Approximately one in every five hotel rooms under construction globally is slated to join the Hilton system.

“Hilton’s record growth in 2025 reflects the power of our brands, the dedication of our team, and the trust of our owners and guests,” said Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer, Hilton. “We continue to strengthen our network effect and strategically expand into destinations around the world. We’re also adding new brands, with more to come in 2026, which is a testament to our commitment to innovate and meet evolving guest demand. With a robust pipeline and industry-leading commercial engines, we expect net unit growth of 6–7 percent in 2026, positioning Hilton to lead the industry in the years ahead.”

Growth Highlights

Recent milestones driving Hilton’s growth include:

The launch of two new brands , Apartment Collection by Hilton and Outset Collection by Hilton, with more expected to be announced in 2026. Hilton recently announced Apartment Collection by Hilton, a new lodging category within Hilton’s growing collection brand portfolio—offering furnished apartments, which will become available for booking through Hilton channels in the first half of 2026. In October, the company launched Outset Collection by Hilton, a conversion-focused brand designed for independent hotels, which has more than 60 hotels already under development and long-term growth potential of more than 500 hotels across the United States and Canada alone.

, Apartment Collection by Hilton and Outset Collection by Hilton, with more expected to be announced in 2026. Momentum in the luxury and lifestyle segment , including the reopening of Waldorf Astoria New York, the first Waldorf Astoria hotels in Finland, Japan, and Costa Rica, and signings such as NoMad Hotels in Detroit and Singapore. Hilton’s lifestyle hotels also launched in several new countries, including the first Canopy by Hilton hotel in South Africa and the first Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in Thailand. Over 1,000 luxury and lifestyle hotels now operate in Hilton’s portfolio globally, with more than 200 new properties added in 2025.

, including the reopening of Waldorf Astoria New York, the first Waldorf Astoria hotels in Finland, Japan, and Costa Rica, and signings such as NoMad Hotels in Detroit and Singapore. Hilton’s lifestyle hotels also launched in several new countries, including the first Canopy by Hilton hotel in South Africa and the first Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in Thailand. Over 1,000 luxury and lifestyle hotels now operate in Hilton’s portfolio globally, with more than 200 new properties added in 2025. Hilton surpassed 9,000 operating hotels worldwide, marking a new record as the company approaches the next milestone of 10,000 hotels. Due to brand debuts in markets such as Rwanda and Pakistan in 2025, Hilton now operates in 143 countries and territories worldwide.

“Hilton is committed to being the preferred partner for owners globally, which is clearly demonstrated by our growth in 2025,” said Christian Charnaux, executive vice president and chief development officer, Hilton.“ Our brands deliver industry-leading returns for owners over the long term, with market share premiums driving top line and our system scale maximizing margins and ultimately cash-on-cash returns. This results in our record 520,000 rooms under development, and our 20 percent share of all rooms under construction globally versus our current global market share of 5 percent. The setup to further grow our portfolio is tremendous.”

Hilton welcomed more than 233 million guests to its properties in 2025, more than any year in its history, and surpassed the milestone of serving 4 billion guests worldwide since its founding.