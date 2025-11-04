Hilton Columbus Polaris Reopens

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbus Polaris has completed a $2.4 million renovation of its 92-room property in Columbus, Ohio. Led by Ivy Hospitality, the five-month project included updates to guestrooms, lobby, dining area, lounge, fitness center, and outdoor furniture. Guestroom upgrades include new light fixtures, headboards and mattresses, bedroom lights, artwork, and bathroom vanity lights.

“The Homewood Suites Polaris has been part of this community for years, and we’re proud to help extend that legacy,” said Tommy Holmes, chief executive officer of Ivy Hospitality. “This renovation is a celebration of our partnership with Hilton, the incredible team who shows up for our guests every day, and the community that’s helped shape its story over the years.”

“Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbus Polaris takes pride in providing our guests with a memorable travel experience backed by the latest innovations and amenities in hospitality,” said Bhaveen Patel, general manager. “These renovations demonstrate our commitment to guest satisfaction and alignment with the standards of this category-leading brand.”

Managed by Ivy Hospitality, Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbus Polaris offers amenities including free hot breakfast, complimentary WiFi, a 24-hour business center, free once-weekly social gatherings, a pool, and a fitness center. Each guestroom includes HDTV, free in-room movie channels, and a coffeemaker.