Hilton Birmingham at UAB Completes Renovation

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama—Hilton Birmingham at UAB announced the completion of a multi-million-dollar renovation that included all 295 guestrooms, 16,000 square feet of meeting and event space, its restaurant, and a new fitness center.

The project, led by CCR Architecture & Interiors with construction by P&M Construction, updated every guestroom with modern furnishings, while event spaces, including a ballroom, meeting rooms, and exhibition space, were reimagined to support a corporate meeting, expo, fundraising event, or university gathering with upgraded finishes and technology.

Tied to its UAB location, the hotel launched Blazer’s Grill, a new restaurant led by executive chef Bryan Williams. It highlights regional cuisine in a setting that reflects UAB’s community.

“This renovation reaffirms our hotel’s position on the UAB campus and the Birmingham community,” said Lisa Castagna, general manager, Hilton Birmingham at UAB. “From redesigned guestrooms to refreshed meeting spaces and the launch of Blazer’s Grill, every detail was crafted to better serve our guests, whether they’re visiting for a conference, a Blazers game, or a weekend in the city.”

Located on UAB’s campus, two blocks from its hospital and the Kirklin Clinic, the hotel offers:

16,000 square feet of meeting space consisting of a ballroom, meeting rooms, a large event lobby area, and an attached parking deck.



Free shuttle service within a one-mile radius and to/from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.



Amenities include an outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, grab-and-go market, free WiFi, coffee shop, and pet-friendly options.

The hotel is managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality and owned by The UAB Educational Foundation.