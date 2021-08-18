Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center Finishes Renovation

DALLAS—Remington Hotels recently completed a full-scale renovation of the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center in Marietta, Georgia, led by sister design firm Premier Project Management. The $15 million project includes reimagined guestrooms, conference spaces, common areas, and dining outlets.

Set on a golf course reminiscent of a Southern country club, the 200-key Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center offers accommodations and amenities for business and leisure travelers alike. While preserving the colonial exterior, the update brings forth fresh interiors.

“We are thrilled to breathe new life into the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center,” said Remington Hotels’ Chief Operating Officer Stan Kennedy. “It has been a great honor working with the City of Marietta, Ashford Hospitality, and Premier Project Management to update this iconic property.”

The residential-inspired lobby features touches that pay homage to the surrounding area including floral blossoms, avian designs, carpeting, and a cool-toned color palette. The focal point of the room is a chandelier in the center of the space.

The cool tones are also incorporated throughout the guestrooms. Each ceiling is coated in robin’s egg blue. The color complements the patterned carpet which contrasts with modern furnishings.

Through the renovation, the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center became a place to host meetings, celebrations, conferences, and gatherings. The hotel has over 27,000 square feet of pre-function, ballroom, and meeting space, all of which are tied together with a custom carpet with floral blossom designs.

The hotel offers a variety of amenities including an outdoor pool, fitness center, business center, and two dining outlets: Hamilton’s Restaurant and The Pub. Beyond the property offerings, the hotel is minutes away from attractions including the Brumby Hall & Gardens, Cobb Galleria Centre, and Marietta Square. It also serves as a gateway to the greater Atlanta area, with access to downtown, Buckhead, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Remington Hotels’ renovation of the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center solidifies its commitment to enhancing its hotel portfolio. The company looks forward to additional renovations, new builds, and management deals in Q3 and Q4 2021.