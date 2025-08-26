Hilton Arlington Rosslyn The Key Opens

ARLINGTON and MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of Hilton Arlington Rosslyn The Key. Located in Arlington, Virginia, at the base of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, this hotel marks a milestone for Hilton Hotels & Resorts as the first property to debut the brand’s refreshed identity.

“Hilton Arlington Rosslyn The Key represents a renewed vision for Hilton Hotels & Resorts, one that embraces the evolving needs of today’s traveler while honoring our legacy,” said Leonard Gooz, brand leader, Hilton Hotels & Resorts. “With this hotel situated in Hilton’s global headquarters’ backyard, we’re fully committed to creating a space where energizing connections come to life every day—through dynamic meetings and events, elevated culinary experiences, and immersive moments that blend global perspectives with authentic local culture.”

The hotel offers 331 guestrooms. Each space includes creative shapes inspired by the Potomac River and curated details that reflect the local area. The property also offers 28,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including nine meeting rooms and The View at the Key on the 36th floor, a venue offering panoramic views of Washington, D.C., the Potomac River, and Arlington’s skyline. Additional on-site amenities include a catering and events team, a modern fitness center, and street-level retail outlets, including Scott’s Coffee.

Guests can also enjoy Locket, the hotel’s restaurant that blends steakhouse classics, fresh seafood, and other dishes. The all-day dining restaurant is located in a two-story space that includes two private dining rooms for intimate events and corporate gatherings.

“The opening of Hilton Arlington Rosslyn The Key marks a proud moment for Dittmar Company as we partner with Hilton to bring a best-in-class hospitality experience to Arlington-Rosslyn and the surrounding D.C. area,” said Greg Raines, an executive at Dittmar Company. “Our vision was to create a dynamic destination that seamlessly integrates legendary meeting and event spaces with vibrant community features, offering a compelling new experience for residents, travelers, and locals alike in the heart of Rosslyn.”

The hotel offers direct access to the Rosslyn Metro, Georgetown, the National Mall, and Reagan National Airport. As part of a mixed-use development by the Dittmar Company that also includes 514 luxury apartments, Hilton Arlington Rosslyn The Key is designed to serve as a hub for business, leisure, and community engagement.