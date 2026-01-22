Hilton Arcadia Los Angeles Opens

SAN DIEGO, California—Azul Hospitality Group announced the opening of Hilton Arcadia Los Angeles, a newly developed, full-service Hilton-branded hotel in Arcadia, California, steps from the Santa Anita Racetrack in the San Gabriel Valley corridor of Los Angeles.

The 173-room property includes a mix of guestrooms and suites, including rooms with racetrack-facing views, along with approximately 17,800 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, and three food and beverage outlets, such as Hipico rooftop restaurant and terrace. 19Seventy at the Ovalo Restaurant & Bar, an all-day dining concept, and Sottaku by Kisen & Kaiseki Motoishi, a sushi and Japanese dining outlet, a heated outdoor pool, a fitness center, and a business hub round out the hotel amenities.

“Hilton Arcadia aligns with our strategy of operating institutional-quality, full-service assets in markets with strong fundamentals and durable demand,” said Mark Crisci, president, Azul Hospitality Group. “The property’s scale, meeting infrastructure, and food-and-beverage mix provide multiple revenue streams, while the Hilton brand and location support long-term value creation for ownership. Our focus is on disciplined execution, margin management, and driving sustainable cash flow.”