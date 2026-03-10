Hilton Announces Upcoming Debut of First Curio Collection Hotel in Hawaii

KAUAʻI, Hawaii, and MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced plans for Hale Hōkūala Kauaʻi, Curio Collection by Hilton, marking the lifestyle brand’s first hotel in Hawaii, expected to open in fall 2026. Situated within the Hōkūala Resort community on the island of Kauaʻi, the 210-room new-build hotel is owned by Silverwest Hotels and will be managed by Hilton. Additionally, Hilton announced the appointment of Jon Itoga as general manager to lead strategy and all operations planning leading up to the resort’s official opening.

Property Details

Honoring Kauaʻi’s moniker as the “Garden Isle,” Hale Hōkūala Kauaʻi is positioned along a scenic corridor and will offer ocean views, mountain landscapes, and lagoon vistas. Located a short distance from Lihue Airport, the property will offer convenient access to island attractions from Princeville and Poʻipū to Waimea Canyon and Wailua Falls.

“Hale Hōkūala Kauaʻi is a natural addition to our growing Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio, embodying the individuality, sense of place, and authentic moments that define the brand,” said Brooke Thomas, brand leader, Curio Collection by Hilton. “Rooted in the culture and natural beauty of Kaua‘i, the hotel will offer a one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates the spirit of the island while delivering the elevated service and thoughtful design our guests expect from this remarkable brand. We’re also proud to call it Curio Collection’s first Hawaiian property, a testament to the brand’s continued growth into the world’s most sought-after destinations.”

Set on a bluff overlooking the ocean and Haʻupu Mountain, and designed by Hart Howerton in collaboration with Architects Hawai‘i, the hotel draws inspiration from Kauaʻi’s environment and traditions. Property amenities will include a signature restaurant overlooking the tropical lagoon and the Ocean Course at Hōkūala, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course; an outdoor pool; fitness center; and approximately 2,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, complemented by 10,000 square feet of outdoor event venues fit for destination weddings and corporate gatherings. The resort is also within walking distance of Kalapaki Beach.

Throughout Hawaii, Hilton currently has a portfolio of more than 25 hotels welcoming travelers across the destination, and a development pipeline of nearly 10 hotels in various stages of design and construction.

General Manager Jon Itoga

In preparation for the hotel’s opening, Jon Itoga, a hospitality executive with more than 15 years of experience across luxury and resort hotels in Hawaii, will lead the preopening team and oversee operations for Curio Collection by Hilton’s first hotel in the state. He joins the team from Waikīkī Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, where he served as hotel manager and oversaw operations at the third-largest hotel in Hawaii.

Itoga has also held senior finance and operations leadership roles with Aqua-Aston Hospitality, Turtle Bay Resort, and SH Hotels & Resorts, where he managed major resort and capital initiatives.