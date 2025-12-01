NAPA VALLEY, California—Hilton announced the upcoming debut of Casa Mani Resort Napa Valley, Curio Collection by Hilton, a newly reimagined resort in wine country, in early 2026. The property is now accepting reservations online.

Casa Mani Resort Napa Valley invites guests to explore wine country through local touches. Designed by DyeLot Interiors, the public spaces are focused on enhancing the guest experience while focusing on the ecological richness of Napa Valley. The Offering Tree, a symbolic focal point encircled by a sculptural hospitality table, is part of the arrival experience.

Casa Mani Resort Napa Valley’s 203 guestrooms and suites include earth-tone palettes and warm wood accents, as well as spa-like bathrooms. All rooms offer a range of amenities, including coffee makers, tea kettles, and temperature-controlled wine refrigerators. Select rooms and suites include custom bi-fold doors that open onto private patios with fire pits. A pool and hot tub surrounded by native landscaping are available, as is a redwood lawn with communal fire pits.

The property offers groups a variety of spaces, from garden-view venues to light-filled courtyards. The resort provides over 15,000 square feet of event space, including seven meeting rooms, two boardrooms, and the lawn.

Dining and Wellness

Dining at Casa Mani Resort Napa Valley offers flavors inspired by Napa Valley’s American Regional Cuisine philosophy. The Lobby Lounge serves handcrafted drinks and artisanal small plates. Creekside Terrace serves breakfast, lunch, or weekend brunch. The Gourmet grab-and-go market in the lobby offers quick options, including locally sourced products from Ohm Coffee, Napa Nuts, and Vintage Sweet Shoppe chocolates. Set to open in early 2026, the hotel’s new restaurant will introduce a new steakhouse to Napa.

The property will also include a fitness center with Peloton cardio equipment. Also expected to debut in early 2026, The Spa at Casa Mani will offer seasonal rituals, with hand-blended botanicals and bespoke bodywork. The spa will also have five treatment rooms, including a deluxe treatment suite for couples, and the Hydrothermal Circuit with steam, sauna, and an experience sensory shower.