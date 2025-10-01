Industry NewsBrandsHilton Announces Opening of 9,000th Hotel
Hilton Announces Opening of 9,000th Hotel

By LODGING Staff
Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa
Photo Credit: Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced it has reached the milestone of 9,000 hotels globally, representing nearly three openings per day since reaching 8,000 hotels in 2024.

“Much like we make a promise to our guests to deliver reliable and friendly stays, we are committed to being owners’ partner of choice,” said Christian Charnaux, executive vice president and chief development officer, Hilton. “Reaching this milestone of 9,000 hotels is a powerful testament to that commitment. Our brands consistently deliver industry-leading performance for our owners, which enables us to deploy our brands – both existing and new – into markets around the world every day. With just 5 percent of the existing share of global rooms and 21 percent of rooms under construction, Hilton has a tremendous opportunity to further grow our portfolio well beyond 9,000 hotels.”

The opening of Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa marked the crossing of this milestone, introducing the brand to Hilton’s expanding portfolio in Texas. The conversion includes 496 guestrooms, including 34 boutique-style villas and an exclusive adults-only floor.

Hilton has continued to grow in the United States and around the world, marking a series of development milestones in recent months: 

  • Announcing that Hilton now has more than 1,000 luxury and lifestyle hotels operating globally. So far this year, Hilton has signed more than 200 luxury and lifestyle hotels.
  • Reaching 1,000 properties trading across the Asia Pacific region, as well as 1,000 across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
  • Announcing plans to grow Hilton’s presence in India, triple its African portfolio, quadruple its portfolio in Saudi Arabia, and exceed 250 luxury and lifestyle hotels in the Asia Pacific region. 
  • Surpassing operating milestones in key markets, including 6,000 trading hotels in the United States, 200 in Canada, 500 in Florida, 100 in Italy, and more. 
Auberge Collection Debuts New Brand Identity
