Hilton Announces Hilton AI Planner

McLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced its new Hilton AI Planner, a generative AI–powered digital concierge that helps travelers explore the company’s portfolio of hotels and plan stays. The Hilton AI Planner is now in beta testing at hilton.com.

The Hilton AI Planner uses conversational intelligence to help travelers navigate every stage of the shopping journey—whether identifying the destination, comparing properties, or exploring amenities. The tool provides real‑time responses and curated recommendations, and it will initially launch to a small pool of site traffic on hilton.com before eventually expanding to more users as the Hilton AI Planner evolves.

“For decades, Hilton has been at the forefront of hospitality innovation—from the award-winning Hilton Honors app to the most widely available Digital Key and the industry-first Confirmed Connecting Room,” said Michael Leidinger, senior vice president & chief information officer at Hilton. “The launch of the Hilton AI Planner marks another step forward in our journey to reimagine the travel experience for Hilton guests. This is just the beginning and a preview of where we’re going, as we continue to focus on providing thoughtful, purposeful innovation that empowers travelers.”

With the introduction of the Hilton AI Planner, Hilton continues to evolve its digital ecosystem through a test‑and‑learn approach that utilizes generative AI while prioritizing guest usability and value. As guests begin using the Hilton AI Planner, Hilton will learn from real behaviors, direct feedback, and emerging needs. Those insights will fuel continuous improvements, expanding what the tool can anticipate, streamline, and personalize over time to enhance the booking experience.