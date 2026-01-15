Hilton Announces Apartment Collection by Hilton as Newest Brand

McLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced Apartment Collection by Hilton, a new lodging category within Hilton’s growing collection brand portfolio that will offer furnished apartments. Apartment Collection by Hilton will be available for booking through Hilton channels in the first half of 2026, with initial properties in the U.S. launched in partnership with Placemakr.

The launch of Apartment Collection by Hilton allows the company to build on its existing global inventory of approximately 10,000 apartment-style units, adding as many as 3,000 new units through its partnership with Placemakr. Hilton expects to significantly grow its apartment-style inventory over the next few years through this new partnership and through additional franchise agreements with new owners in the multi-family segment.

Apartment Collection by Hilton offers studio to four-bedroom furnished apartments for a variety of stay occasions. The units will include kitchens, separate living areas, and on-site laundry. Dedicated team members will be available on-site 24/7 to provide support.

Placemakr Partnership

Hilton is launching this brand in partnership with Placemakr, a brand and management company in the furnished and unfurnished apartment sectors. Placemakr has leveraged growth and asset-light management agreements with its business model and is centered on partnering with multi-family building owners to convert either an entire building or a subset of units in an apartment building into furnished short-term rentals. Through the partnership with Placemakr, as well as with relationships with multi-family owners, Hilton expects to see strong growth for the brand, given the popularity of the apartment-style hospitality market.

“Apartment Collection by Hilton represents the next chapter in Hilton’s growth story and the ways we are evolving to meet growing guest demand for this dynamic segment of hospitality,” said Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer, Hilton. “With this new brand, we are continuing to pioneer the future of the hospitality industry, giving guests even more ways to choose Hilton for every stay, backed by our service and reliability.”

Brand Details

In the first half of 2026, travelers will be able to book stays through Hilton’s website at Apartment Collection by Hilton in destinations including New York City, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, Georgia.

“After an extensive search, Hilton is proud to partner with Placemakr to introduce Hilton’s new lodging category,” said Chris Silcock, president, global brands and commercial services, Hilton. “We’ve long seen the opportunity to deliver hospitality-driven apartment stays, offering spacious accommodations, thoughtful amenities, and authentic connections to local neighborhoods, and Placemakr shares that vision. For nearly a decade, they’ve demonstrated a strong commitment to guests through high product standards and exceptional service.”

Each Apartment Collection by Hilton property will be designed to support guests’ routines and provide flexible spaces. Guests will have access to fitness centers, and select properties may also include rooftop pools and terraces, communal gathering and workspaces, and on-site dining and retail.

“Placemakr is proud to bring our deep expertise in the furnished apartment space to this innovative new brand with Hilton,” said Bao Vuong, co-founder and president, Placemakr. “We’re thrilled for Hilton guests and Hilton Honors members to experience what we’ve built over the past decade. We’ve pioneered the furnished apartments asset class property by property, stay by stay, and to continue that work alongside the world’s most valuable hotel brand is so exciting.”

“We’re also excited for what this means for our real estate partners,” added Jason Fudin, co-founder and chief executive officer, Placemakr. “Hilton’s industry-leading commercial engine and scale will help create even more value for our partners while accelerating our mission to maximize the value of real estate through flexibility. This marks a new chapter in flexible real estate, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

PJT Partners and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC were the strategic financial advisors on this partnership for Hilton and Placemakr, respectively