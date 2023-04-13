Conrad Washington DC announced Adam Heffron as the new general manager of the luxury 360-room property. Heffron joins the property from the 305-room Conrad Los Angeles hotel which made its debut in Downtown Los Angeles last year. In his new role, Heffron will lead the team in all aspects of hotel operations, from marketing and hotel administration to luxury hospitality, while delivering on Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to purposeful and passionate service.

“I look forward to returning the east coast and leading the phenomenal team at this incredible property,” said Heffron, general manager, Conrad Washington, DC. “Having been raised outside of DC, the area has always been important to me. I look forward to building upon this hotel’s already incredible reputation as a top choice for both leisure and business travelers visiting the Nation’s Capital and offering an exceptional experience for our global travelers.”

In Heffron’s previous role, he led the pre-opening and opening team of the acclaimed Conrad Los Angeles hotel ensuring its success as the flagship property for the Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand in California. As a hospitality veteran with over 20 years of experience, he’s held a variety of senior leadership roles with Hilton, including general manager of the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Park City, and hotel manager of the luxurious Conrad New York Downtown.

Heffron holds a bachelor of arts in Political Science from Towson University and a certificate in Advanced Hospitality Revenue Management from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration.

Conrad Washington, DC offers guests an unparalleled opportunity to experience luxury hospitality featuring exquisite design, presenting guests with complete natural light through the floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap the hotel, illuminating the chic contemporary style within. Sitting adjacent to the city’s most stylish development, CityCenterDC, the hotel is within walking distance to more than 30 world-class designer shops and boutiques, as well as iconic city landmarks, including the National Mall, Smithsonian museums, and both the White House and U.S. Capitol Building. Signature restaurant, Estuary, complements the hotel’s upscale offerings with a menu featuring the flavors of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed region, including gourmet breakfast and weekend brunch which are served in Estuary’s gorgeous Blue Willow Room.

With two third-floor terraces, guests will find a relaxing respite above the bustling city or enjoy an even more elevated view at the rooftop bar and lounge, Summit, serving culinary delights throughout the warmer months. Unique to Conrad Washington, DC, the Sakura Club is an elegant private club on the 10th floor where guests have access to a premium experience, including a sophisticated made-to-order menu throughout the day. Conrad Washington, DC is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 19 world-class brands.