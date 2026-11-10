Hilton Announces 2027 Debut of Miami Beach Hotel

MIAMI BEACH, Florida—Hilton announced that Hilton Miami Beach, a new 289-room hotel, is anticipated to open in Miami Beach’s Museum Historic District in early 2027. The property will unite five historic buildings dating from 1938 to 1953 spanning nearly an entire city block, preserving the architectural character of the original structures.

Once opened, the hotel will include multiple dining concepts, three swimming pools, and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. The property is situated within walking distance of the Miami Beach Convention Center, Collins Avenue, Ocean Drive, and Lincoln Road.

The five historic buildings include the original Collins Park Hotel, designed by architect Henry Hohauser and completed in 1939. During World War II, the building served as military housing for the U.S. Army Air Forces Technical Training Command. The collection also includes the former Adams Hotel, designed by L. Murray Dixon in 1938, and the Tyler Hotel, designed by Albert Anis in 1940. Rounding out the collection are the former Copley Terrace Apartments, designed by Dixon in 1938; the S&M Apartments, completed in 1948 and later known as Sunking II; and the Lord Charles and Gamshire buildings, designed by Anis in 1953 as an architectural pair. Following years of vacancy and a devastating fire in 2012, the restoration will reconnect these buildings while preserving their individual architectural identities.

Statement From Leadership

“Few hotels offer guests the opportunity to experience nearly 90 years of architectural history in one property,” said Bruce Siegel, vice president of operations and general manager of Hilton Miami Beach. “We’ve preserved the architectural details that make these structures unique while introducing a new place to dine, connect, and gather whether traveling for business or leisure. From modern amenities, rooftop pools and communal spaces to the hotel’s connection to Miami Beach’s culture, Hilton Miami Beach will offer a stay that will bring fresh energy to the neighborhood.”

Advertisement

Design

Throughout the property, the design will draw from Miami Beach’s Art Deco and midcentury architecture. The hotel’s interiors will incorporate a palette of soft pinks and greens, polished metals, rounded forms, and geometric patterns. Public spaces will reference the city’s historic cafes and diners through contemporary furnishings and sculptural details, while greenery and open-air gathering areas will reflect Miami Beach’s tropical setting.

Additional Details

The hotel’s accommodations will include custom furnishings, Serta beds, premium bedding, 65-inch flat-screen TVs, and Crabtree & Evelyn bath amenities. Select rooms will offer private balconies or terraces, while junior suites and larger suites will provide additional living space.

The property will include three swimming pools, with a ground-level pool set within a landscaped courtyard and two rooftop pools, a 24-hour fitness center equipped with a Peloton bike, complimentary bicycle rentals, a signature welcome drink upon arrival, high-speed WiFi, concierge services, and beach access with loungers and towels.

Dining offerings will include a signature restaurant serving coastal cuisine, a casual cafe offering specialty coffee and grab-and-go fare, room service, and a rooftop bar serving cocktails and light bites. An on-site market will provide additional refreshments and snacks.

Hilton Miami Beach will also offer a collection of rooftop and outdoor event spaces designed for corporate gatherings, networking receptions, private celebrations, and social events of every size.