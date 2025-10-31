Hilton and the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers (NABHOOD) announced the creation of the Bill Fortier Hilton/NABHOOD Hospitality Scholarship during Hilton’s Unlocking Doors: Creating Pathways to Hotel Ownership workshop in McLean, Virginia. The scholarship honors longtime Hilton executive Bill Fortier for his two decades of leadership and partnership with NABHOOD in advancing diversity and inclusion in hotel ownership and investment.

Omari Head, executive director, Marriott Sorenson Center for Hospital leadership, Howard University/Director, Paramount Lodging Advisors, Andy Ingraham, president/chief executive officer, NABHOOD; Bill Fortier, senior vice president, development Americas, Hilton Hotels; Neil Freeman, president, Aries Capital, and Matthew Wehling, senior vice president, development, United States and Canada, Hilton Hotels, were present for the announcement.