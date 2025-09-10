Food and BeverageHilton Anaheim Opens Renovated Starbucks
Hilton Anaheim Opens Renovated Starbucks

By LODGING Staff
Starbucks at Hilton Anaheim
Photo Credit: Hilton Anaheim

ANAHEIM, California—Hilton Anaheim debuted its newly renovated Starbucks. As part of Starbucks’ new Green Apron Service, a company-wide initiative designed to improve the guest experience, the Hilton Anaheim location now offers an enhanced service model.

Its design includes wood tones, open sight lines, and natural light. This upgrade marks a significant milestone in the hotel’s new design, incorporating elements that echo Hilton Anaheim’s broader renovation.

“We are proud to welcome guests to this beautifully reimagined Starbucks,” said Sergio Bocci, general manager, Hilton Anaheim. “Our proximity to the Anaheim Convention Center and our role as a hub for business and leisure travelers make Starbucks an essential part of the Hilton Anaheim experience. Offering the convenience, comfort, and quality guests expect from both Hilton and Starbucks, it’s a daily touchpoint that reflects our commitment to anticipating and exceeding guest needs.”

The Starbucks renovation complements Hilton Anaheim’s broader, property-wide transformation, which incorporates bright colors, modern finishes, and a California-inspired palette. In the coming months, Mobile Order & Pay will also be available.

“We’re excited to open the newly renovated Starbucks at Hilton Anaheim,” said Ana Cordero, account development manager at Starbucks Coffee Company. “Together we’re creating a welcoming space that adds real value for hotel guests, convention attendees, and neighbors alike.”

