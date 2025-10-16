Food and BeverageHilton Anaheim Debuts Anaheim Rooftide Terrace and New Restaurant
Hilton Anaheim Debuts Anaheim Rooftide Terrace and New Restaurant

By LODGING Staff
Hilton Anaheim
Photo Credit: John Ellis

ANAHEIM, California—Hilton Anaheim announced the completion of its fifth-floor pool deck as part of its multimillion-dollar property-wide renovation. The hotel has rebranded the pool deck as Anaheim Rooftide Terrace, which includes a new restaurant, Saltflower.

Anaheim Rooftide Terrace includes a 1,200 square foot pool, two hot tubs, and a kids’ splash area, as well as flexible lounge zones, fire pits, and lawn games. The space scales for intimate moments or large group celebrations.

“Anaheim Rooftide Terrace is a ground-up transformation of how people experience Hilton Anaheim,” said Sergio Bocci, general manager, Hilton Anaheim. “We’re offering an amenity-rich elevated resort-style retreat. From playful family moments to alfresco business meetups at golden-hour, Rooftide Terrace brings together the energy, spirit, and style that define Southern California.”

Saltflower, Hilton Anaheim’s new poolside restaurant and bar, is all-season, covered and open-air space. Its design includes wood accents, dining furniture, light fixtures, and a coastal color palette. A sister concept to Poppy’s, Saltflower’s culinary program offers light bites of coastal-inspired and seasonal fare, alongside hand-crafted tiki-style cocktails, and fresh-pressed juices made on-site.

“Saltflower was designed to bring a fresh perspective to poolside dining at Hilton Anaheim, with an atmosphere that’s as relaxed as it is refined,” said Executive Chef Prabeen Prathapan, Hilton Anaheim. “We’re showcasing dishes that highlight fresh, bold, and shareable flavors while creating a dining experience that feels distinctly Southern California.”

