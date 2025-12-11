Hiltin Announces Debut of Outset Collection With Opening of Slackline Moab

MOAB, Utah—Hilton announced the debut of Slackline Moab, its first Outset Collection hotel. The new property is designed for explorers and outdoor enthusiasts. The 138-room property is now accepting reservations.

“Slackline Moab was created for travelers who feel most alive outdoors, and we’re excited to welcome guests to their new basecamp in red rock country,” said Rebecca Cavallaro, general manager. “From trail-ready amenities to comfortable spaces for unwinding, we’ve designed every detail to help guests make the most of their Moab adventure.”

Set against the red rocks of Utah, Slackline Moab highlights the spirit of exploration the desert region is known for. Local experts lead guided experiences, including hiking, biking, and stargazing.

Travelers can transition from trail to relaxation as they stay in pet-friendly rooms that provide extra storage for gear. The property includes outdoor fire pits and a lobby that doubles as a community hub.

Amenities

The Little Station Coffee + Kitchen onsite restaurant serves shareable snacks, hot breakfast, coffee, beer, win,e and a variety of grab-and-go items. Trail-friendly meals and shareable snacks include cauliflower-crust pizza, pretzel bites, breakfast sandwiches, and smoothies.

Additional amenities include:

A gear shop with essentials and local merchandise

An outdoor pool

Flexible meeting rooms fit for company retreats, outdoor brand activations, and social events

Free parking and EV charging

“Slackline Moab reflects a strong representation of what we’re building with Outset Collection—stays that are inspired by their surroundings and designed for travelers who want to feel truly connected to the places they explore,” said Jenna Hackett, senior vice president and global leader, Hilton Lifestyle Brand Management. “Moab’s spirit of adventure shines through in every detail of this property, from its thoughtful design to the experiences it unlocks. We’re excited to introduce Slackline Moab as a defining early example of what guests can expect from our newest brand.”