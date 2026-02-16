hihotels Announces Addition of Three Converted Properties

Photo Credit: Red Carpet Inn & Suites – Maple Shade, New Jersey

ATLANTA, Georgia—hihotels by Hospitality International announced the addition of three newly converted properties in Louisiana, Texas, and New Jersey. These additions reflect the company’s continued focus on steady, sustainable growth, driven by strong owner relationships and franchisee referrals.

The newly added properties include:

Scottish Inns & Suites – Vinton, Louisiana : 45 rooms | Formerly Cobblestone Inn & Suites

: 45 rooms | Formerly Cobblestone Inn & Suites Scottish Inns & Suites – Kingwood, Texas : 41 rooms | Formerly Americas Best Value Inn & Suites

: 41 rooms | Formerly Americas Best Value Inn & Suites Red Carpet Inn & Suites – Maple Shade, New Jersey: 48 rooms | Formerly Motel 6

“These signings demonstrate our commitment to partnering with quality hotels and owners who share our owner-first philosophy,” said Chris Guimbellot, president and chief executive officer of hihotels. “Many recent additions were referred by franchisees, underscoring the trust, support, and value we deliver.”

Anil Patel, owner of the new Red Carpet Inn & Suites in Maple Shade, NJ, added, “I chose Red Carpet Inn & Suites because the franchise has decades of stability. That means relationships with people we can count on, with no surprises.”