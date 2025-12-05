Industry NewsBrandshihotels Activates Three New Properties
Industry NewsBrands

hihotels Activates Three New Properties

By LODGING Staff
Red Carpet Inn & Suites
Photo Credit: Red Carpet Inn & Suites

ATLANTA, Georgia—hihotels by Hospitality International announced the addition of three new properties to its collection of brands. The expansion includes two independent hotels and one franchised conversion.

“We are pleased with these strategic signings,” said Chris Guimbellot, president and chief executive officer of hihotels. “This reinforces our commitment to supporting independent owners and facilitating brand conversions. Our mission is to deliver outstanding resources and value, empowering hoteliers to maximize their revenue potential.”

The additions include:

  • Scottish Inns & Suites — Forney, Texas: 30 rooms, formerly a Super 8, located off US Highway 80.
  • Downtowner Inns & Suites — Humble, Texas: Former Mustang Inn with 35 rooms, near Interstate 69, Humble Museum, and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
  • Red Carpet Inn & Suites — Bellmawr, New Jersey: 44 rooms, previously independent, situated on Black Horse Pike near Route 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

“Joining the Downtowner brand allows me to benefit from the resources of a national chain while preserving my property’s independence,” said Yash Patel, owner of the Humble property.

Sonesta Announces Partnership With Bedside Reading
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

