PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania—Highline Hospitality Partners (HHP) announced the acquisition of the Pittsburgh Marriott North hotel. The transaction marks Highline’s 17th hotel acquisition and its first investment in Pennsylvania.

Located in the Cranberry submarket, at the entrance to the Cranberry Woods Office Park and approximately 20 miles north of downtown Pittsburgh, the 298-room hotel includes approximately 12,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including a 7,500-square-foot ballroom. On-site amenities include a full-service restaurant, a grab-and-go market, a Starbucks kiosk, an indoor pool, and a fitness center. Highline has engaged Avion Hospitality to manage the hotel, marking another strategic partnership between the two firms.

“We are excited to add the Pittsburgh Marriott North to our portfolio and to expand our relationship with Avion,” said Chuck Pomerantz, managing partner of Highline Hospitality Partners. “This institutionally owned, high-quality asset is a strong addition given its strategic location in Cranberry Township and the diverse, stable demand generators that support the submarket. We believe the property is well-positioned to deliver durable cash flow and long-term value as we continue expanding into new markets nationwide.”

Originally delivered in 2003, the hotel has been institutionally owned and well-maintained, benefiting from meaningful capital investment in recent years. While the property is in strong physical condition and maintains a solid guest service reputation, Highline plans to pursue targeted renovations, primarily focused on guestrooms, in the coming years.