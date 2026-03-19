GRAPEVINE, Texas—Highline Hospitality Partners announced the acquisition of the Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center. The transaction marks Highline’s 18th hotel acquisition and its second acquisition in the last month, after having acquired the Pittsburgh Marriott North in February.

Set on approximately 29 lakeside acres in Grapevine, Texas, just north of the DFW International Airport, the 397-room hotel includes approximately 72,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a suite of amenities including three full-service restaurants (plus a coffee bar/snack shop), indoor and outdoor pools, hot tubs, 12 pickleball courts, 3 tennis courts, basketball court, sand volleyball court, jogging and walking trails, and access to a five-acre private lake. Highline has engaged Avion Hospitality to manage the hotel.

With this acquisition, Highline Hospitality now oversees a portfolio of 18 hotels comprising over 5,000 guestrooms and close to $1.5 billion in hospitality assets under management. In addition, the firm provides third-party asset management oversight for four additional hotels on behalf of an institutional ownership group, bringing the total number of properties overseen by Highline to 22.

“We are excited to add the Hilton DFW Lakes to our portfolio and to expand our relationship with Avion,” said Chuck Pomerantz, managing partner of Highline Hospitality Partners. “This institutionally owned, high-quality asset is an attractive addition given its strategic location in the DFW submarket, the diverse and stable demand generators upon which it draws, and its product featuring a market-leading meeting space offering, which differentiates the hotel relative to its competitive set. We believe the property is well-positioned to deliver durable cash flow and long-term value as we continue to grow and diversify our hotel portfolio across the country.”

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Highline plans to pursue targeted renovations, primarily focused on meeting space, in the coming years to further enhance the hotel’s competitive positioning.