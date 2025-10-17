Industry NewsHighline Hospitality Adds Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park to Its Portfolio
Highline Hospitality Adds Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park
Photo Credit: Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida—Highline Hospitality Partners announced the acquisition of the Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park. This expansion marks the 16th hotel in Highline’s portfolio and its first in the state of Florida.

Located in the 432-acre Carillon Park development and only 15 minutes from both downtown Tampa Bay as well as downtown St. Petersburg, the Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park has 227 guestrooms (including 49 suites), approximately 14,500 square feet of indoor meeting space plus a 4,000 square foot outdoor patio, a full-service restaurant, a grab-and-go market, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center.

With this latest acquisition, Highline Hospitality now oversees a portfolio of 16 hotels, encompassing more than 4,300 guestrooms and over $1 billion in hospitality assets under management. Additionally, Highline Hospitality currently represents an institutional ownership group and provides third-party asset management oversight for a portfolio of another 4 hotels, bringing the total number of hotels overseen by Highline to 20 properties.

Highline Hospitality has selected Hersha Hospitality Management (HHM) to continue managing the hotel, marking the first partnership between the two companies. H

“We are excited to add the Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park to our portfolio and to begin a new relationship with HHM,” Todd Roffman, partner at Highline Hospitality Partners, said in a statement. “This is a hotel we have been tracking for a while, as we really like its central location within a growing MSA and its strong base of inherent demand generators from the adjacent Carillon Park. The acquisition of the Hilton further diversifies our portfolio as we continue to expand into key markets across the country.”

Arriba Capital Arranges Construction Loan for Arabella Spa
Residence Inn by Marriott Pleasant Hill Concord Completes Renovations
