NEWBURY, New Hampshire—Hideaway Inns announced the opening of its first property: Hideaway Inn Mount Sunapee. Developed by Hideaway Inns and managed by Revival Hotels, the 55-room hotel marks the official debut of the Hideaway Inns brand.

The property is located at the base of Mount Sunapee and steps from Lake Sunapee State Beach. Guests can access the mountain’s year-round offerings—from skiing and snowboarding to mountain biking and festivals. The hotel also offers access to Sunapee Harbor, Colby-Sawyer College, and Dartmouth College.

Hideaway Inn Mount Sunapee utilizes Revival Hotels’ Invisible Hospitality model, enabling direct-to-door check-in without a traditional front desk. Each guestroom is equipped with a Hideaway-branded Crosley record player, a rainfall showerhead, a white noise machine, and amenities from The Botanist and The Chemist. The hotel also offers access to the HI Innsider Guide, a mobile app that serves as a personal concierge, providing curated recommendations, local insights, and on-property information.

The hotel offers a range of shared spaces suitable for guests of all ages. The Living Room includes shuffleboard, a vinyl library, board games, and a fireplace. The Hideout is a kids’ retreat, while The Yard offers indoor recreation with bocce, a putting green, and cornhole. Guests also have access to a 24/7 specialty coffee bar, curated vending machines, and a coworking space.

“We created Hideaway Inns to fill a gap in the market—giving convenient access to the destinations that travelers love but in places that big brands often overlook,” said Saxton Sharad, founding partner and chief executive officer of Hideaway Inns. “With a focus on thoughtful design, fun social spaces, and frictionless technology, we are building something different. The Mt. Sunapee property sets the tone for the brand, and we could not be more excited to kick off our journey here. With three properties slated to open by the end of the year and 25 over the next five years, this is only the beginning.”