Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentHideaway Inns Opens Its First Property in Mount Sunapee, New Hampshire
Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentOpenings

Hideaway Inns Opens Its First Property in Mount Sunapee, New Hampshire

By LODGING Staff
Hideaway Inn Mount Sunapee
Photo Credit: Hideaway Inn Mount Sunapee

NEWBURY, New Hampshire—Hideaway Inns announced the opening of its first property: Hideaway Inn Mount Sunapee. Developed by Hideaway Inns and managed by Revival Hotels, the 55-room hotel marks the official debut of the Hideaway Inns brand.

The property is located at the base of Mount Sunapee and steps from Lake Sunapee State Beach. Guests can access the mountain’s year-round offerings—from skiing and snowboarding to mountain biking and festivals. The hotel also offers access to Sunapee Harbor, Colby-Sawyer College, and Dartmouth College.

Hideaway Inn Mount Sunapee utilizes Revival Hotels’ Invisible Hospitality model, enabling direct-to-door check-in without a traditional front desk. Each guestroom is equipped with a Hideaway-branded Crosley record player, a rainfall showerhead, a white noise machine, and amenities from The Botanist and The Chemist. The hotel also offers access to the HI Innsider Guide, a mobile app that serves as a personal concierge, providing curated recommendations, local insights, and on-property information.

The hotel offers a range of shared spaces suitable for guests of all ages. The Living Room includes shuffleboard, a vinyl library, board games, and a fireplace. The Hideout is a kids’ retreat, while The Yard offers indoor recreation with bocce, a putting green, and cornhole. Guests also have access to a 24/7 specialty coffee bar, curated vending machines, and a coworking space.

“We created Hideaway Inns to fill a gap in the market—giving convenient access to the destinations that travelers love but in places that big brands often overlook,” said Saxton Sharad, founding partner and chief executive officer of Hideaway Inns. “With a focus on thoughtful design, fun social spaces, and frictionless technology, we are building something different. The Mt. Sunapee property sets the tone for the brand, and we could not be more excited to kick off our journey here. With three properties slated to open by the end of the year and 25 over the next five years, this is only the beginning.”

Previous article
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle Completes Renovation
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle
Design

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle Completes Renovation

LODGING Staff -
SEATTLE, Washington—The Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, announced the completion of its property-wide renovation. The boutique hotel located in...
business traveler stock
Industry News

HAMA Releases Fall 2025 Industry Outlook Survey Results

LODGING Staff -
AUSTIN, Texas—The Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) provided the results of its Fall 2025 Industry Outlook Survey. The semi-annual report conveyed the latest opinions,...
Industry News

Streamlining Sustainability: Technology Is Facilitating Green Initiatives

George Seli -
Alongside its ethical motivation, sustainability carries business benefits for hoteliers, positioning them to attract more eco-conscious travelers and corporate groups with CSR objectives. So,...
Sponsored Content

Finding Agility in an Evolving Hospitality Industry

Amanda Perkins -
Market shifts, economic headwinds, supply chain disruptions, regulatory changes, and ever-evolving guest expectations continue to fuel profound transformation across the hospitality industry, only intensifying...
Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown
Development

Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown Opens

LODGING Staff -
GATLINBURG, Tennessee—Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown opened its doors. Positioned in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the dog-friendly, 136-room hotel offers rooftop dining with panoramic alpine views, 9,300 square...
Technology

Amadeus and Shiji Expand Agreement, Offer Hotels Hospitality Technology Suite

LODGING Staff -
BERLIN—Amadeus and Shiji announced the expansion of their agreement to promote and facilitate the licensing and referral of each other's solutions, offering hoteliers a...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle
Design

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle Completes Renovation

LODGING Staff -
business traveler stock
Industry News

HAMA Releases Fall 2025 Industry Outlook Survey Results

LODGING Staff -