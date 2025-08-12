PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—HHM Hotels announced the recent hire of Jeremiah Galvin as its new executive vice president, chief financial officer. Galvin will report to Shawn Tuli and oversee all aspects of the company’s hotel accounting and corporate finance functions.

Galvin brings over 25 years of hospitality finance experience to HHM Hotels, most recently serving as executive vice president of finance at an international hotel management and investment organization. He has held prior finance and accounting leadership roles at Marriott International, HEI Hotels & Resorts, B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group, and, most recently, Highgate.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremiah to the HHM Hotels team,” said Tuli. “His extensive background and proven leadership in hotel finance—both at the corporate and hotel level—will be invaluable as we continue to grow and enhance our services to owners.”

Senior accounting team members have already started to collaborate with Galvin to implement and refine accounting processes for hotel owners. In 2024, HHM Hotels converted all finance systems to a new Enterprise Resource Planning platform, which consolidates business systems and provides clearer visibility to operations.

According to President and Chief Executive Officer Naveen Kakarla, “Both Jeremiah and other new joiners—along with our existing team— have made immediate strides in improving our accounting accuracy and speed to close.” Kakarla went on to say, “Between the moves in Finance and other aspects of our senior team, and along with new technologies and reporting, we are well equipped to meet current and future hotel and owner needs.”