HHM Hotels Appoints Two Senior Executives

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—HHM Hotels announced the appointment of two leaders to its investment and growth team. Luke Callinan has joined as senior vice president of investments, an area where HHM Hotels has expanded its portfolio with over 30 joint venture investments in urban, convention, and leisure markets in recent years. Callinan will play a key role in continuing to advance the company’s investment strategies.

In addition to Callinan, Alexandra Lalos Church has been appointed as senior vice president of business development. Lalos Church will focus on sourcing third-party management and growth opportunities for its strategic current and prospective owners and investors. HHM Hotels added over a dozen third-party management deals in the past few months.

“We are excited about our recent momentum and now having these two leaders join our deal team,” said Shawn Tuli, managing partner and chief investment officer. “They each have unique expertise—Luke as a seasoned investor across segments and Alex with her depth of market knowledge in the Southeast and long-standing relationships in the space.”

Callinan recently served as principal, head of hotel investments at Kasa Living, Inc., while Lalos Church most recently served as managing director at Hodges Ward Elliott.

“Luke’s experience will strengthen our Investments team and allow us to grow with new and existing financial partners,” said Tuli. Meanwhile, I see Alex already using her years of market experience as an investment advisor to find opportunities for us to serve new institutions in hospitality.”