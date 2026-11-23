WASHINGTON, D.C.—Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP), Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI), and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), with its Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG), announced that they will collaborate on artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives and guidance via their newly formed Global Hospitality AI Coordinating Council.

The partners recognized the need to move forward together in helping their stakeholders address the impact of AI. Individually, each organization will maintain separate AI initiatives to address the specific interests of their respective members and networks. Through the Global Hospitality AI Coordinating Council, the groups will coordinate and leverage their respective capabilities and assets to offer a powerful, centralized authority on hospitality AI to benefit the entire industry.

As AI is quickly integrated into hospitality operations across all departments and segments, the number of advisory groups, guidance, and other information sources continues to grow. The new council is designed to eliminate duplication and confusion from competing sources and offer a trusted expert repository.

Statements From Leadership

“Hospitality leaders are looking for practical guidance they can trust as AI continues to reshape our industry,” said Brian Hicks, president and CEO of HSMAI. “By bringing together expertise in sales, marketing, revenue optimization, finance, technology, industry workgroups and public policy advocacy, we’re creating a collaborative approach that helps our members understand the opportunities, address the challenges and move forward with confidence.”

“Our members are hearing about new AI groups and events almost every week, and they’re asking us who they can trust,” said Frank Wolfe, CAE, CEO for HFTP. “HFTP, HSMAI and AHLA/HTNG have always put the industry first. By uniting through the Global Hospitality AI Coordinating Council, we’re sending a strong message: our members deserve honest, unbiased guidance, and we’re going to deliver it together.”

“As AI continues to shape the future of hospitality, it is essential that our industry has access to trusted resources and guidance to navigate this rapidly evolving landscape,” said AHLA Chief Operating Officer Kevin Carey. “Through collaboration, we can equip hospitality businesses with the tools and knowledge to thoughtfully integrate AI into their operations, enhance the guest experience, and empower the people who keep our industry moving forward every day.”

Wolfe was named inaugural chair of the council during a virtual media briefing for the announcement. Carey noted that the council will focus on four key areas, including education and workforce development; advocacy and policy development; data governance and industry standards; and ensuring that the industry is concentrating on safety and responsibility.

Additional Details

By working together, HFTP, HSMAI, and AHLA/HTNG will offer guidance that is:

Member-focused : Built to serve hospitality professionals, not sales targets.

: Built to serve hospitality professionals, not sales targets. Industry-driven : Shaped by experts in hospitality operations, finance, technology, sales, marketing, and revenue management.

: Shaped by experts in hospitality operations, finance, technology, sales, marketing, and revenue management. Collaborative : Grounded in the combined knowledge and expertise of three global associations.

: Grounded in the combined knowledge and expertise of three global associations. Global: The memberships of all three organizations span the globe, representing thousands of stakeholders based in six continents.

A program coordinated under this initiative is the first Hospitality AI Exchange on Feb. 2–3, 2027, in the Dallas area. The new event is produced by HFTP, with AHLA and HSMAI as supporting association sponsors.

Members can expect more updates, resources, and opportunities to get involved in the months ahead.