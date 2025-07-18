DESTIN, Florida—Henderson Beach Resort announced the official opening of Primrose Coastal Italian, its signature restaurant led by executive chef Scott Plumley.

Now open to the public, Primrose Coastal Italian invites guests to enjoy a new approach to coastal cuisine, with house-made pastas, locally sourced seafood, and Mediterranean ingredients.

“At Primrose, we wanted to create more than a menu—we wanted to create a feeling,” said Plumley. “Each dish tells a story of land and sea, of Italian heritage interpreted through the lens of Florida’s Gulf Coast. The result is bold yet simple, rustic yet refined—and always made with intention.”

Offerings from the newly debuted menu include:

Advertisement

Blue Crab Zeppole — Gruyere and Parmesan Fritters, Gulf blue crab, serrano-cilantro aioli

Lobster & Summer Stone Fruit Caprese — Butter poached lobster, stracciatella, heirloom tomatoes, stone fruit, aged balsamic

Linguine al Frutti di Mare — littleneck clams, PEI mussels, jumbo shrimp, Gulf grouper,

Tiramisu Classico — Espresso soaked Savoiardi, mascarpone cream, dark chocolate, Amaretto crumble

The restaurant is now accepting reservations for nightly dinner service.