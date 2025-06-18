Industry NewsHEI Hotels & Resorts Adds Waymore's Guest House and Social Club to...
HEI Hotels & Resorts Adds Waymore's Guest House and Social Club to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Waymore's Guest House

NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts added Waymore’s Guest House and Social Club in Nashville, Tennessee, to its growing portfolio of upper-upscale independent boutique hotels and resorts throughout the United States, a portfolio that now numbers more than 100 properties.

Waymore’s is located on Nashville’s East Bank between downtown Nashville and East Nashville. East Bank is a community of neighborhoods, including East Nashville. The hotel is just blocks from Nashville’s newest corporate hubs and close to the city’s corporate and leisure demand sources, universities, healthcare centers, and sports and entertainment venues.

Waymore’s provides 93 rooms, approximately 4,000 square feet of meeting space, and two F&B outlets (including an indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge). Tall Tales, the hotel’s rooftop venue, offers a Music City vibe featuring local musicians and activities in a social gathering atmosphere.

“HEI continues to expand and strengthen its relationship with L+R Hotels by aligning our mutual objectives to maximize market positioning and operating performance of high-quality, unique assets like Waymore’s”, said HEI Hotels & Resorts CEO and Managing Partner, Anthony Rutledge. “HEI’s management platform and track record of excellence will help to bolster this property’s recognition and status in Nashville, further distinguishing its competitive position in the market, and also add to our growing presence in the independent hotel segment.”

