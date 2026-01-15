HEI Hotels & Resorts Adds Three Properties to Its Portfolio

NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of three properties in The Woodlands, Texas, to its portfolio. The group includes The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, The Westin at The Woodlands, and the Embassy Suites The Woodlands at Hughes Landing. The properties were recently acquired by Ascendant Capital Partners.

The 909-room portfolio is located in The Woodlands, Texas, a 28,000-acre master-planned community developed by Howard Hudges, including 24.5 million square feet of office space, 8 million square feet of retail space, and other community amenities, including an outdoor amphitheater.

The Westin and the Embassy Suites were built in 2016 and 2015, respectively. The Woodlands Resort recently completed an extensive renovation as part of its transition to Curio. The portfolio has a total of 101,500 SF meeting space and eight F&B outlets; while each hotel has its own outdoor pool and fitness center, the Woodlands Resort has additional amenities such as a lazy river and water park and spa.

“These three properties are the first that we are managing for Ascendant,” said HEI Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner Anthony Rutledge. “We are grateful to them for providing us the opportunity to manage this unique portfolio of full-service hotels and look forward to delivering exceptional results.”

Alex Halpern, chief investment officer of Ascendant, added, “We are excited to be working with HEI and are confident they will be a strong partner to drive performance and unlock the full potential of these best-in-class assets in The Woodlands.”