NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of The Westin Poinsett, Greenville, to its portfolio. This is the first property HEI has operated in South Carolina, adding to its presence throughout the Southeast.

The 200-room hotel is located on South Main Street in downtown Greenville, just one block from the Peace Center. The property originally opened in 1925 and was added to the Historic Hotels of America in 2002 following a renovation and reopening as a Westin in 2000. The property includes two ballrooms, the Poinsett Ballroom and the Gold Ballroom.

“The Westin Poinsett is a phenomenal property and the second hotel we are managing for Highline Hospitality Partners,” said HEI Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner Anthony Rutledge. “We are grateful to them for providing us the opportunity to grow our relationship and are excited to expand our portfolio into South Carolina.”

Todd Roffman, partner at Highline Hospitality Partners, added, “We are excited to be growing our partnership with HEI and are confident they will be a strong partner to drive performance and unlock the full potential of this historic property.”