HEI Hotels & Resorts Adds Mayfair House Hotel & Garden to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Mayfair House Hotel & Garden
Photo Credit: Mayfair House Hotel & Garden

NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts announced that it has been selected to manage the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. The addition of the Mayfair strengthens HEI’s portfolio of luxury and upper-upscale independent lifestyle hotels and resorts across the United States.

Mayfair House Hotel & Garden offers 179 guestrooms and 8,500 square feet of private event space, as well as a rooftop bar with loungers and a pool, and Mayfair Grill, led by chef Giorgio Rapicavoli, offering modern American cuisine.

The hotel’s programming and partnerships are designed to celebrate Cococut Grove. Guests are encouraged to explore the surrounding area with complimentary bikes.

“We are thrilled to add the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden to our portfolio,” said Anthony Rutledge, chief executive officer at HEI. “It is truly one of Miami’s most unique hotels that captures the essence of this vibrant urban destination, and with its exceptional features and close proximity to downtown Miami, the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden is well-positioned to appeal to all Miami and South Florida visitors.” 

