NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts announced the acquisition of a portfolio of Marriott-branded properties in the Lake Buena Vista area of Orlando, Florida. Owned by privately-owned investment firm L&R Hotels, the portfolio consists of four properties with a total of 1,590 rooms, including the Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort and three hotels that make up the Marriott Orlando Village complex: the Courtyard by Marriott, the SpringHill Suites by Marriott, and the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott.

The Sheraton Resort and Marriott Village hotels are located in Lake Buena Vista, proximate to Orlando’s Disney Theme Parks, Universal Theme Parks, Sea World, and the recently opened Universal Epic Universe. The Sheraton Resort is completing a comprehensive renovation of all guestrooms, public spaces, and approximately 40,000 square feet of outdoor and indoor meeting space. Together, the 490-room Sheraton Resort and the Marriott Village hotels, with 1,100 rooms, offer a range of amenities across the portfolio, including meeting space, food and beverage options, swimming pools, a spa, and fitness centers.

“The relationship between HEI and L+R Hotels has expanded by identifying opportunities in key markets where we can effectively align our mutual objectives to maximize market positioning and deploy operating efficiencies and creative strategies”, said HEI Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner Anthony Rutledge. “HEI’s management platform, track record of excellence, and ability to manage multiple properties in order to execute an effective business plan will help to bolster performance and generate value for this portfolio of Orlando hotels.”