NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts announced that Clark Hanrattie, a partner at HEI for 23 years, has been promoted to chief executive officer and managing partner. Hanrattie will succeed Anthony Rutledge, who has held that role since 2012. The transition will be effective July 1, 2026. After the transition date, Rutledge will remain a significant owner of HEI.

Statements From Leadership

“I am honored to assume the role of CEO and Managing Partner with HEI,” said Hanrattie. “Anthony is someone who I deeply respect. He has had an immeasurable positive impact on my life and career. Together with Rachel Moniz and Dan Walworth, along with many other key leaders across the HEI team, we look forward to building on HEI’s legacy as an industry-leading company with strong and aligned personal relationships across our institutional investment community, brand partners, and associates.”

“I would like to congratulate Clark on his new role,” said Anthony Rutledge. “With the unmatched platform we have built over several decades as a tried-and-true owner/operator focused solely on value creation, our unwavering culture of HEI Loves and a team of seasoned professionals, Clark’s relentless passion and deep experience across all of our investment and operating disciplines will drive us to new heights.”

“I am thrilled with the success of HEI under Anthony’s leadership and look forward to his continued contributions to our firm and our industry. Moving forward, I could not be more confident that Clark and our outstanding team will continue to capitalize on our unique DNA to maximize real estate value, all while simultaneously advancing the culture that has enabled HEI to thrive,” said Gary Mendell, HEI’s co-founder and chairman.

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Clark Hanrattie’s Background

Hanrattie began his career in 1993 at Olympus Real Estate, where he rose from an analyst to a partner in the firm, leading all hotel investment and asset management activities. He left in 2004 to join HEI to bolster its owner/operator business model. Hanrattie has played a key role in driving the growth of HEI’s portfolio from 35 to over 100 hotels.

Under Rutledge’s leadership and tenure, HEI grew the real estate value of its third-party hotel and/or joint venture assets under management from $2 billion in 2012 to over $20 billion today.

“Hiring, retaining, and developing the very best people in our industry continues to be a major contributor to our owner/operator business model and the outsized returns to our ownership and branding partners,” said Hanrattie. “Against the profound impact of HEI Loves on the thousands of associates and families counting on us, I will make it our mission to carry forward the continued evolution of HEI Loves as one of our forefront priorities.”