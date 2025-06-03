Industry NewsHEI Adds Marriott City Center Hotel to Portfolio
HEI Adds Marriott City Center Hotel to Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Marriott City Center Hotel
Photo Credit: Marriott City Center Hotel

NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts has added the Marriott City Center Hotel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to its portfolio of upper-upscale branded hotels and resorts throughout the United States, a portfolio that now includes more than 100 properties.

The Marriott Pittsburgh is centrally located in downtown Pittsburgh next to PPG Paints Arena (home of the Pittsburgh Penguins) and just minutes from the Steelers and Pirates professional sports stadiums and the city’s convention center.  The hotel provides 402 rooms, approximately 27,000 square feet of meeting space, and two food and beverage outlets.

“HEI continues to expand and strengthen its portfolio of high-quality urban assets like the Marriott Pittsburgh”, said HEI Hotels & Resorts CEO and Managing Partner, Anthony Rutledge. “HEI’s management platform and track record of excellence will help to bolster this property’s status in downtown Pittsburgh and further distinguish its competitive position in the market.”

