HEI Adds Hyatt Regency Greenwich to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Hyatt Regency Greenwich
Photo Credit: Hyatt Regency Greenwich

NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of the Hyatt Regency Greenwich in Greenwich, Connecticut, to its portfolio of over 100 hotels.

The hotel recently completed a $40 million renovation led by ownership group Trinity Investments, which reimagined the guest experience. The transformed Hyatt Regency Greenwich now offers 374 guestrooms, an indoor pool, an onsite salon, the Townsend Bar & Cinema, and 35,000 square feet of modern meeting space.

Part of the property’s development is the Townsend Cinema by Monoplex, a 40-seat venue designed for both private screenings and social events. The Townsend Cinema includes:

  • Films released in sync with major theatres
  • Seating for up to 40 guests
  • Curated offerings from Townsend Bar, including artisanal bites, craft cocktails, champagne splits, and movie snacks

Situated in Old Greenwich, the hotel’s programming highlights the community, with packages and experiences available for both guests and locals. Offerings include partnerships like a room package with the National Audubon Society with a guided birding session, complimentary monthly yoga, cocktail classes led by the hotel’s mixologists, atrium brunches, and live music.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to manage this extraordinary property,” said Anthony Rutledge, chief executive officer at HEI. “We’re especially enthusiastic about collaborating with Trinity Investments, whose vision and commitment have transformed the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, to elevate this asset even further.”

