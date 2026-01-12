HBX Group Releases Findings From Its 2026 Travel Trends Report

LONDON—HBX Group has released its Travel Trends Report for 2026, which found that, while travelers prioritized wellness breaks and digital detoxes, “maximalization”, involving luxury stays, modular itineraries, and creative escapes will take center stage in 2026.

Additionally, technology will become an increasingly key component in travelers’ decision-making. This is especially true with social media, whereby brand partnerships and influencer endorsements are set to inspire holidaymakers.

Trip Trends

2026’s headline trend is maximalism. From spending splurges to pop culture quests and multi-centre adventures, the year ahead will see travelers book fuller trips in various ways.

“Travelers are increasingly booking itineraries that pack a real punch,” said Javier Cabrerizo, chief strategy, transformation & AI officer at HBX Group. “This includes trips with multiple destinations and varied scenery, modes, and experiences to maximise every moment. Holidaymakers want to move to the rhythm of the journey, embracing exclusive adventures and seeking truly unforgettable experiences.”

Technology-driven Decisions

Almost 50 percent of travelers said they chose a destination driven by social media alone. In addition, a Statista study found that 40 percent of travelers admitted to using AI-based tools for trip planning, and over 60 percent expressed an openness to trying them. It is clear that social media and AI will influence travel decisions in 2026. However, travel businesses are behind, with only 35 percent of hotel and airline brands currently using AI to enhance guest interactions.

“Travel businesses can leverage social media and AI to attract new audiences and maximise the value they can provide customers,” said Javier Cabrerizo. “AI won’t replace humans. However, AI has the capacity to make teams more productive and efficient, liberating them from repetitive activities to focus on connecting with their customers and creating unforgettable experiences.”

Creative Breaks

The report also found that everyday authenticity continues to be a key factor. The concept of “live like a local” is no longer just a slogan: it’s becoming a real way to travel. Travelers explore local festivals and celebrations or traditional markets, and seek more intimate experiences such as home cooking classes, artisan workshops, or guided tours by locals.

A growing emphasis on culture and creativity is becoming part of the journey as well. The desire for more personal experiences connects directly with another clear generational shift. Travelers said that they now design modular itineraries that combine city and nature, pace and pause, luxury and simplicity.

At the same time, the report found that the way travelers perceive accommodation and the journey itself is changing. Increasingly, travelers said that they choose hotels that are destinations in their own right—whether for their natural setting, culinary offerings, design, or cultural focus—leading to greater loyalty and more on-site consumption. Meanwhile, the idea of travel as a complete experience continues to gain traction as the journey is becoming an essential part of the adventure.

Sustainability, Nature, and Wellness

Beyond the latest innovations, HBX Group identified a series of trends that are no longer just “fashion” but have become part of the new tourism framework:

Real sustainability: Travelers seek tangible actions—less plastic, energy efficiency, filtered water, clean mobility, and eco-positive experiences, not just green statements.

Nature and “coolcationing“: Interest in nature, astrotourism, and mild climates is growing. Faced with heat and overcrowding, many choose cooler, quieter destinations.

Transformational & wellness travel: Travel is used for well-being and personal growth, from retreats and solo getaways to experiences focused on rest.

Multigenerational tourism: More families are traveling together, looking for flexible accommodation, activities for all ages, and options that allow cost-sharing.