Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City Plans $56 Million Tower Renovation

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.—Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City recently announced plans for a $56 million guestroom and suite renovation in its Coastal Tower. The 507 guestrooms and suites are expected to be completed by summer 2019.

The latest upgrades are part of Caesars Entertainment’s total investment of over $250 million into its Atlantic City casino-resorts over the last four years, which includes the $125 million Waterfront Conference Center, the revamped Pool After Dark nightclub, and the recent debut of Gordon Ramsay Steak, the seven-Michelin star chef and television personality’s first steakhouse concept in the tri-state area.

Harrah’s is partnering with a local design house, MPM Studios, to curate the in-room guest experience. Coastal rooms of approximately 450-square-feet of space will offer fresh design elements, similar in aesthetics to the resort’s Bayview rooms, and will have rich hues of lavender and blue accent colors, contrasting white and gray tones. The rooms will also have contemporary furniture, including a vanity dressing area and modern bathrooms will offer oversized showers and signature amenities.

Hard-wired for business-minded travelers seeking to be constantly plugged-in, all Coastal rooms and suites will come with high-speed internet access and accessible charging stations, in addition to 55-inch LG LED televisions. The tower is conveniently situated steps away from hotel check-in, the casino, and Harrah’s new, best-in-class sports book facility, The Book.

“With world-class restaurants, Las-Vegas style nightlife, one of the East Coast’s preeminent conference centers, a first-class sports book, and A-list entertainment experiences, all under one roof, we are thrilled to continue to enhance our resort offering by upgrading our guestrooms and suites for our customers,” explained Kevin Ortzman, regional president for Caesars Entertainment, Atlantic City Region.

The first phase of the newly-renovated Coastal Tower is set to debut in early 2019.