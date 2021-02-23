HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Hard Rock Hotels announced plans for the development of a new addition to the REVERB by Hard Rock portfolio in Tampa, Florida. The business casual hotel concept is designed to be a hub for connection, creation, and inspiration among music fans, locals, and travelers alike. REVERB by Hard Rock Tampa East will have the brand’s modern, urban design package, including traveler-friendly integrated technology, smart rooms, shared spaces designed for collaboration, and programming highlighting local music, food, and entertainment.

REVERB Tampa East is currently in the design process, with greater detail on property specifics to be released at a later date. The hotel will have upgraded hotel amenities and room features that use integrated technology to improve sustainability and maximize efficiency.

“We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Hakeem Investments, allowing REVERB to expand to a prime location adjacent to our world-famous Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa,” said Todd Hricko, senior vice president of hotel development at Hard Rock International. “REVERB Tampa East is a perfect new location for the REVERB by Hard Rock brand, with several announcements in other major U.S. cities set to be made within the year.”

Advertisement

“Partnering with Hard Rock to create REVERB Tampa East has been one of our most exciting projects yet, and we are truly excited to bring this new hotel concept to the Tampa Bay area,” said Asif Hakeem, CEO of Hakeem Investments. “We are looking forward to our ongoing partnership with Hard Rock, along with the official opening of such a unique and modern property.”

REVERB properties aim to highlight Hard Rock’s traditional music-centric theme as seen in every hotel but with its own unique spin, celebrating modern music lovers while encouraging them to connect and create in a new city.

Get Lodging Daily News delivered to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE