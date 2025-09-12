ORLANDO, Florida—Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando announced the debut of updated guestrooms and suites as part of a multi-year, nearly $40 million renovation. The renovations include the guestrooms, the hotel’s signature restaurant, The Kitchen, its lobby bar, Velvet Bar, and the building’s façade.

Owned in a joint venture partnership made up of Loews Hotels & Co, Universal Destinations & Experiences, and Hard Rock International, Hard Rock Hotel is one of the destination’s Signature Collection hotels.

Design Inspiration

Inspired by the colors and textures of a California sunset, design firm KTGY utilized oranges, blues, and ambers. Driftwood accents and handmade macrame fixtures are new additions as well.

“We’re thrilled for our guests to experience a new look and feel when they check in next,” says John Power, managing director at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando. “Think of a place where you would hang out and listen to your favorite band lay down a new track in the studio. That is the vibe the designers created in our new rooms.”

Guest Experience

Beyond the rooms, the hotel also offers guests a collection of music memorabilia and live music, including poolside DJs, the weekly Acoustic Brunch in The Kitchen, and the Velvet Sessions and Velvet Unplugged concert series.

Family-friendly and located in Universal Orlando Resort, the hotel is a short walk, complimentary water taxi, or shuttle ride away from all four Universal Orlando Resort theme parks—Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Volcano Bay, and the new Universal Epic Universe. Guests staying at Hard Rock Hotel Orlando receive an exclusive package of theme park benefits, including free Universal Express Unlimited ride access to skip the regular lines at participating Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure attractions (theme park admission required), as well as early park admission, free resort-wide transportation, and more.