Hapi Announces Partnership With dailypoint

MIAMI, Florida—Hapi announced that it has partnered with dailypoint to expand connectivity to hotel technology systems and accelerate customer deployments. Through Hapi’s real-time connectivity infrastructure, dailypoint can now reduce the engineering resources required to build and maintain individual integrations.

As part of the agreement, dailypoint will use Hapi as a centralized integration layer to complement its existing integrations without having to develop each new connection independently. Through Hapi Connectivity and its certified integration with SevenRooms, dailypoint can access real-time guest data from additional hotel systems. The partnership also creates opportunities to expand connectivity to other systems.

Statements From Leadership

“As we continue to grow, it’s important we can connect our platform to the systems our hotel customers rely on without adding unnecessary complexity,” said Michael Toedt, chief executive officer and founder of dailypoint. “Hotels already rely on dailypoint to bring together guest data from across their technology systems and turn it into meaningful insights. Our partnership with Hapi gives us a way to expand connectivity and bring hotels online faster, while continuing to develop new capabilities that help our customers make better use of their guest data.”

“The hotel technology industry has spent years building the same integrations over and over again, and that approach becomes harder to sustain as the number of systems and providers continues to grow,” said Jeff Bzdawka, chief executive officer of Hapi. “We believe connectivity should be something technology providers can build on, not something they have to keep rebuilding. Our partnership with dailypoint puts that approach into practice, showing how hotel technology providers can expand their connectivity without having to manage every integration themselves.”